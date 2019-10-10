Check Out Lexi Lawson, Nicole Kang, and Phoenix Best in New Musical Video About Global Gag Rule

The Global HER Project shows viewers how they can help stop the U.S. policy affecting abortion care, HIV prevention, and more.

Hamilton star Lexi Lawson, Dear Evan Hansen's Phoenix Best, and Nicole Kang (Batwoman) joined forces to take part in a new advocacy short film from director and choreographer Mary John Frank about the Global Gag Rule. The U.S. policy, a 2017 executive action from President Donald Trump, cuts off support to foreign groups performing or promoting abortions. As well as impacting abortion care, the Global Gag Rule affects aid to global health services including HIV treatment and prevention. Shot with a mostly female team and created in partnership with NGOs like the Center For Health & Gender Equity, PAI, and more, the short musical film lays out what, exactly, the U.S. policy is, and what you can do about it. To learn more about the Global HER Act (Health, Empowerment and Rights Act) and the project, visit globalherproject.com. Director and choreographer Frank was behind the musical short film about smartphone etiquette featuring Tony nominee Ariana DeBose.