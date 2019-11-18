Check Out New Broadway Production Photos of The Rose Tattoo, Starring Marisa Tomei

The revival of the Tennessee Williams drama continues at the American Airlines Theatre.

New production photos have been released from Roundabout’s Broadway revival of The Rose Tattoo, starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei as Serafina and Game of Thrones’ Emun Elliott as Alvaro Mangiacavallo. The production, directed by Trip Cullman, is scheduled to run through December 8 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, tells the story of a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new suitor in New Orleans. Following its Tony-winning Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently seen on the Main Stem in 1966 and 1995.

Flip through photos from the production below:

