Check Out New Broadway Production Photos of The Rose Tattoo, Starring Marisa Tomei

Production Photos   Check Out New Broadway Production Photos of The Rose Tattoo, Starring Marisa Tomei
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 18, 2019
The revival of the Tennessee Williams drama continues at the American Airlines Theatre.
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei Joan Marcus

New production photos have been released from Roundabout’s Broadway revival of The Rose Tattoo, starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei as Serafina and Game of Thrones’ Emun Elliott as Alvaro Mangiacavallo. The production, directed by Trip Cullman, is scheduled to run through December 8 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, tells the story of a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new suitor in New Orleans. Following its Tony-winning Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently seen on the Main Stem in 1966 and 1995.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Rose Tattoo on Broadway

Production Photos: The Rose Tattoo on Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei Joan Marcus
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei Joan Marcus
Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo Joan Marcus
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo Joan Marcus
Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott in The Rose Tattoo Joan Marcus
Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo Joan Marcus
