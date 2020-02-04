Check Out New Moulin Rouge! Playbill Cover for February

The limited edition is designed by Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, and Christopher Tangney.

A new cover for the Moulin Rouge! Playbill will greet audiences under the red windmill for the entire month of February—but fans of the musical not able to get to NYC can purchase the limited edition memento at the Playbill Store.

Designed by the film's original director and production designer, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, respectively, and Christopher Tangney, the new cover is emblazoned with the story’s four Bohemian ideals: Freedom, Beauty, Truth, and Love, surrounding a heart. Also featured in the artwork are two key images associated with the Moulin Rouge: an elephant and a can can dancer.

Moulin Rouge! opened July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, starring Tony winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Like the original film, the stage adaptation features a catalog of pop hits from a span of decades.

The musical is based on Luhrmann’s 2001 film that captivated audiences with its star-crossed love story, musical mash-ups, and fiery performances. Nicole Kidman starred opposite Ewan McGregor as Satine and Christian, respectively, with Tony recipient John Leguizamo (Latin History for Morons) as Toulouse. The movie earned eight Oscar nominations, winning for costume design and art direction.

Moulin Rouge! has a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The production features sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

