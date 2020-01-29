Check Out New Photos From Broadway's The Inheritance, Featuring Tony Goldwyn

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out New Photos From Broadway's The Inheritance, Featuring Tony Goldwyn
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 29, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Inheritance
 
Matthew Lopez's Olivier-winning play continues its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Tony Goldwin and Paul Hilton Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

New production photos have been released from The Inheritance featuring Tony Goldwyn (Scandal, Network), who temporarily took over for John Benjamin Hickey as Harry Wilcox beginning January 5 at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Tony winner Hickey is scheduled for a four-month leave of absence from the Matthew Lopez two-parter to make his Broadway directing debut with a revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Goldwyn was last seen on Broadway in Network opposite Tony winner Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany. The Scandal star also appeared in the revivals of Promises, Promises and Holiday. His additional screen credits include Ghost, Nixon, and Chambers.

READ: How Howards End Led Matthew Lopez to Write His Unapologetically Gay Magnum Opus The Inheritance

The Inheritance also stars Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. Helmed by Stephen Daldry, the play follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be gay in present-day America.

Check Out New Photos From Broadway's The Inheritance, Featuring Tony Goldwyn

Check Out New Photos From Broadway's The Inheritance, Featuring Tony Goldwyn

13 PHOTOS
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Tony Goldwyn Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and Tony Goldwyn Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Paul HIlton and Kyle Soller Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Samuel H. Levine and Paul Hilton Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Tony Goldwyn and Paul Hilton Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!