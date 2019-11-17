Check Out New Photos of The Inheritance on Broadway

Production Photos   Check Out New Photos of The Inheritance on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 17, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Inheritance
 
Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award-winning drama opens at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre November 17.
John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy

The Inheritance, playwright Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award–winning exploration of gay history, officially opens on Broadway November 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre after beginning previews September 27.

Loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End, the two-part play is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Marc Brenner
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Samuel H. Levine and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
John Benjamin Hickey, Dylan Frederick, and cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Paul Hilton in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Reprising their performances are original London cast members Andrew Burnap as Toby Darling, John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox, Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Samuel H. Levine as Adam/Leo, and Kyle Soller (who won the Olivier Award for his work in the play) as Eric Glass.

The are joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, Jordan Barbour as Tristan, Jonathan Burke as Agent, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Henry, Arturo Luis Soria as Jason #2, and Ryan M. Buggle and Tre Ryder as Boy. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The production features sets and costumes by Tony winner Bob Crowley, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Tony winner Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and original music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance is produced on Broadway by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.

