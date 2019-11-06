Check Out New Photos of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out New Photos of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 06, 2019
Buy Tickets to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
 
The bio-musical, starring Tony and Olivier nominee Adrienne Warren, opens at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7.
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan

After beginning preview performances October 12, Tina: The Tina Tuner Musical will open at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7.

With Tony nominee Adrienne Warren reprising her star turn as the rock legend (subsequently earning her an Olivier nod), the new musical charts the life of Tina Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and featuring several of her hits including "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best".

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast.

Flip through photos of the Broadway production below:

Production Photos Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

Production Photos Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

4 PHOTOS
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and Steven Booth in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Share

Rounding out the company are Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe plays Tina at select performances.

The production features sets and costumes by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!