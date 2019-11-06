Check Out New Photos of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

The bio-musical, starring Tony and Olivier nominee Adrienne Warren, opens at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7.

After beginning preview performances October 12, Tina: The Tina Tuner Musical will open at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7.

With Tony nominee Adrienne Warren reprising her star turn as the rock legend (subsequently earning her an Olivier nod), the new musical charts the life of Tina Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and featuring several of her hits including "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best".

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical features choreography by Anthony van Laast.

Flip through photos of the Broadway production below:



Production Photos Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway Production Photos Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway 4 PHOTOS

Rounding out the company are Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe plays Tina at select performances.

The production features sets and costumes by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

