Check Out New Production Photos From London Premiere of Dear Evan Hansen

The Tony-winning musical officially opens November 19.

The West End premiere of Dear Evan Hansen officially opens November 19 at the Noël Coward Theatre.

The cast is comprised of Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, and Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck with Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith, and James Winter. Marcus Harman plays Evan at certain performances.

Directed by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif, the Tony-winning musical features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson and a score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Flip through photos from the production below:



Production Photos: Dear Evan Hansen in London Production Photos: Dear Evan Hansen in London 6 PHOTOS

The musical is produced by Stacey Mindich and features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire with associate musical supervision by Ben Cohn, and vocal arrangements and additional arrangements by Justin Paul. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

Dear Evan Hansen continues on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. A U.S. national tour launched in October 2018 and is currently in its second year touring North America.

