Check Out New Production Photos From the World Premiere of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out New Production Photos From the World Premiere of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 05, 2019
Buy Tickets to Moby-Dick
 
The musical adaptation, directed by Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, began performances December 3 at the American Repertory Theater.
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Manik Choksi and the Cast of Moby-Dick Evgenia Eliseeva

The world premiere production of Moby-Dick, a new musical by composer Dave Malloy, began performances December 3 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs the staging, reuniting with Malloy following their collaboration on Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (which also played the A.R.T., prior to its Broadway bow).

The Great Comet alum Manik Choksi stars as narrator Ishmael, with Tom Nelis (Indecent) as Ahab, Starr Busby (Malloy's Octet) as Starbuck, Kalyn West (The Prom) as Stubb, Anna Ishida (Beowulf) as Flask, Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story) as Queequeg, Matt Kizer (The River Bridge) as Tashtego, J.D. Mollison (Octet) as Daggoo, Eric Berryman (The B-Side: Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons) as Fedallah, and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as Pip.

Also joining in various roles are Ashkon Davaran (The Great Comet), Kim Blanck (Octet), and Dawn L. Troupe (Brothers ParaNormal).

WATCH: Moby-Dick Choreographer Chanel DaSilva on Bringing a Diversity of Dances and Dancers to the Musical

The musical, based on the Herman Melville novel, features choreography by Chanel DaSilva, sets by Tony winner Mimi Lien, costumes by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting by Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, and puppetry by Eric F. Avery. Or Matias serves as music director, with J. Oconer Navarro as associate music director. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Opening night is set for December 11, with performances scheduled through January 12, 2020.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Moby-Dick at A.R.T.

Production Photos: Moby-Dick at A.R.T.

14 PHOTOS
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Manik Choksi and the Cast of Moby-Dick Evgenia Eliseeva
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Moby-Dick Maria Baranova
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Andrew Cristi and the Cast of Moby-Dick Maria Baranova
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
J.D. Mollison in Moby-Dick Maria Baranova
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Nelis and Starr Busby in Moby-Dick Maria Baranova
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Manik Choksi in Moby-Dick Evgenia Eliseeva
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Moby-Dick Maria Baranova
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Moby-Dick Maria Baranova
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Nelis, Manik Choksi, Andrew Cristi, and Dawn L. Troupe in Moby-Dick Maria Baranova
Moby-Dick_American Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Morgan Siobhan Green and the Cast of Moby-Dick Maria Baranova
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!