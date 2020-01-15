Check Out New Production Photos From Timon of Athens at Theatre for a New Audience

The Simon Godwin–helmed staging sees Shakespeare’s titular Timon re-gendered as female.

Performances began January 11 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn for Theatre for a New Audience's production of Timon of Athens starring Olivier Award winner, and frequent TFANA fixture, Kathryn Hunter as Timon.

Director Simon Godwin (Measure for Measure) returns to TFANA with a re-imagining of his gender-swapped production, first seen at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2018.

Shakespeare's Timon of Athens, which is scheduled to run through February 9, is a co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company in association with the RSC.

The production features a company made up of Shirine Babb (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Lucia; Arnie Burton (The Winter’s Tale; Machinal) as Apemantus; Helen Cespedes (Fefu and Her Friends) as Flaminia; Liam Craig (Julius Caesar; Boeing-Boeing) as Demetrius; Zachary Fine (Measure for Measure; China Doll) as Painter; Yonatan Gebeyehu (I Thought I Would Die, But I Didn’t) as Poet; Adam Langdon (The New Englanders) as Lucilius; Elia Monte-Brown (Blithe Spirit) as Alcibiades; Julia Ogilvie (That Beautiful Laugh) as Jeweller; Daniel Pearce (Machinal) as Sempronius; Dave Quay (Socrates) as Lucullus; and John Rothman (Pericles) as Flavius.

