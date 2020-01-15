Check Out New Production Photos From Timon of Athens at Theatre for a New Audience

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out New Production Photos From Timon of Athens at Theatre for a New Audience
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 15, 2020
 
The Simon Godwin–helmed staging sees Shakespeare’s titular Timon re-gendered as female.
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Gerry Goodstein

Performances began January 11 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn for Theatre for a New Audience's production of Timon of Athens starring Olivier Award winner, and frequent TFANA fixture, Kathryn Hunter as Timon.

Director Simon Godwin (Measure for Measure) returns to TFANA with a re-imagining of his gender-swapped production, first seen at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2018.

Shakespeare's Timon of Athens, which is scheduled to run through February 9, is a co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company in association with the RSC.

The production features a company made up of Shirine Babb (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Lucia; Arnie Burton (The Winter’s Tale; Machinal) as Apemantus; Helen Cespedes (Fefu and Her Friends) as Flaminia; Liam Craig (Julius Caesar; Boeing-Boeing) as Demetrius; Zachary Fine (Measure for Measure; China Doll) as Painter; Yonatan Gebeyehu (I Thought I Would Die, But I Didn’t) as Poet; Adam Langdon (The New Englanders) as Lucilius; Elia Monte-Brown (Blithe Spirit) as Alcibiades; Julia Ogilvie (That Beautiful Laugh) as Jeweller; Daniel Pearce (Machinal) as Sempronius; Dave Quay (Socrates) as Lucullus; and John Rothman (Pericles) as Flavius.

Production Photos: Timon of Athens at Theatre for a New Audience

Production Photos: Timon of Athens at Theatre for a New Audience

11 PHOTOS
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Arnie Burton Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Daniel Pearce and John Rothman Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Kristin Misthopoulos Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Kathryn Hunter Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shirine Babb Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Elia Monte-Brown and Helen Cespedes Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Liam Craig Julia Olgilvie Kathryn Hunter Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Liam Craig and Zachary Fine Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Gerry Goodstein
Timon of Athens_TFANA_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Gerry Goodstein
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!