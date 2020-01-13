Check Out New Production Photos of Erica Schmidt’s Mac Beth Off-Broadway

Hunter Theater Project's return engagement of the all-female interpretation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth began performances at Hunter College January 6.

Hunter Theater Project's return engagement of Mac Beth, an all-female re-interpretation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, began performances at Hunter College January 6. The production, previously seen with Red Bull Theater at the Lucille Lortel Theatre last spring, is scheduled to play through February 22 at Hunter’s Frederick Loewe.

In Schmidt’s production, seven girls meet up to do a play in an empty lot outside the city on an autumn afternoon. Using only Shakespeare’s text, they hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth as the line between real life and fantasy quickly blurs.

Reprising their performances are Ismenia Mendes (Orange Is the New Black) as Lady Macbeth, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick as Witch 2, Sharlene Cruz as Witch 3, and Ayana Workman (Romeo and Juliet) as Banquo. New to the cast are Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Macbeth, Dylan Gelula (First Girl I Loved) as Witch 1, Camila Camió-Flavá (Network, Dance Nation) as Macduff, and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, First Girl I Loved) as Witch 1.

Mac Beth features set design by Catherine Cornell, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Erin Bednarz, and movement by Lorenzo Pisoni. The production manager is Jeff Harris and the general manager is Rebecca Sherman.

Schmidt’s musical adaptation of Cyrano, presented by The New Group, recently wrapped up performances Off-Broadway.