Check Out Noah Galvin, Eden Espinosa, and More in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert

The Manhattan Concert Productions presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat played Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall February 17 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical. Noah Galvin, seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress and Off-Broadway in Alice by Heart, stared in the title role with Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk sharing the part of the Narrator.
They were joined by real-life husband-and-wife Andy Karl and Orfeh as Potiphar and Potiphar’s Wife, Chuck Cooper as Jacob, Merle Dandridge as Pharaoh, Brooks Ashmanskas as Baker, Gavin Lee as Butler, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Reuben, Bonnie Milligan as Gad, Mykal Kilgore as Judah, Robert Ariza as Zebulon, Rodrick Covington as Simeon, Jason Gotay as Issachar, Tiffany Mann as Asher, Julia Mattison as Levi, Brian Sears as Napthali, Daniel Yearwood as Dan, and Mason Grey Zaroff as Benjamin.
A chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States plus the New York City Chamber Orchestra were also part of the performance.
Two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening) directed the evening, with musical direction by two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots). The creative team also included set designer Beowulf Boritt, lighting designer Travis Hagenbuch, sound designer Dave Horowitz, choreographer James Alsop, costume designer Ryan Park, production stage manager T.J. Kearney, assistant stage manager Veronica Aglow, associate director Robert Hartwell, associate music director Justin Mendoza, and chorus master David Snyder.