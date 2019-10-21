Check Out Photos From Cinderella With the London Musical Theatre Orchestra

London News   Check Out Photos From Cinderella With the London Musical Theatre Orchestra
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 21, 2019
 
The one-night-only concert, starring Christine Allado, Jac Yarrow, and Jérôme Pradon, was presented October 20 at London’s Cadogan Hall.
Cast of Cinderella Darren Bell

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra's one-night-only concert performance of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s fairy-tale classic Cinderella was presented October 20 at London’s Cadogan Hall.

Jonathan O’Boyle (The View Upstairs) directed the semi-staged concert, which utilizes the script and score from the 2013 Broadway adaptation. The revised edition featured an updated book by Douglas Carter Beane and additional songs from the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

The cast featured Christine Allado (Prince of Egypt, Hamilton) as Ella, Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!) as Madame, Jérôme Pradon (Miss Saigon) as Sebastian, Jodie Jacobs (Unexpected Joy) as Charlotte, Dean John-Wilson (Cruel Intentions) as Jean-Michel, Sam Oladeinde as Lord Pinkleton, Dianne Pilkington (Only Fools and Horses, Young Frankenstein) as Marie, Zoë Rainey (Kiss Me Kate, An American in Paris) as Gabrielle, and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Prince Topher.

Flip through photos of the concert below:

Cinderella Darren Bell
Christine Allado Darren Bell
Freddie Tapner and London Musical Theatre Orchestra Darren Bell
Freddie Tapner and London Musical Theatre Orchestra Darren Bell
Christine Allado and Dianne Pilkington Darren Bell
Jac Yarrow, Freddie Tapner and Christine Allado Darren Bell
Jac Yarrow, Freddie Tapner and Christine Allado Darren Bell
Cast of Cinderella Darren Bell
The chorus was comprised of Christopher Cameron, Charlotte Clitherow, Abigail Earnshaw, Benjamin Froehlich, Charlotte Kennedy, Richard James-King, Jade Marvin, Matt McDonald, Chris McGuigan, Mia Michaud, Sam Oladeinde, Michael Robert-Lowe, Justine Saville, Katie Shearman, Joe Thompson-Oubari, and Lizzie Wofford.

The performance featured a 21-piece orchestra under the direction of Freddie Tapner. Dramaturgy was by Victoria Saxton with projection design by George Reeve.

The Cadogan Hall concert was produced by Brian Zeilinger and Jack Maple for Take Two Theatricals and Darren Bell for Club 11 London.

Julie Andrews starred in the 1957 made-for-television premiere of Cinderella, which was broadcast live to more than 107 million viewers across the U.S. The instant classic was remade for television in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren in the title role and again in 1997, starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. Laura Osnes, Victoria Clark, and Santino Fontana opened the 2013 Broadway adaptation, which received nine Tony nominations, winning for Best Costume Design.

