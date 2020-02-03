Check Out Photos From Jordan Fisher’s Dear Evan Hansen Opening Night Celebration

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 03, 2020
After joining the company of the Tony Award-winning musical, the Hamilton alum celebrated with family and friends at the Sardi’s.
Jordan Fisher Jenny Anderson

Jordan Fisher, who made his Broadway debut in 2016 as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, returned to the Great White Way January 28, stepping into the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. The actor, succeeding Andrew Barth Feldman in the Tony Award-winning musical, will play a 16-week enagement at the Music Box Theatre.

To commemorate Fisher’s opening, the actor was joined by family and friends for a post-show celebration at Sardi’s February 2.

“Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor. The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion,” Fisher, who was also seen in Fox’s Rent, said in a recent statement. “I doubt I’ll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I’m so honored to join this amazing company.”

Jordan Fisher Jenny Anderson
Jordan Fisher and cast of Dear Evan Hansen Jenny Anderson
Jordan Fisher Jenny Anderson
Jordan Fisher with Andrew Feldman, Jared Goldsmith, and Jessica Phillips Jenny Anderson
Andrew Feldman and Jordan Fisher Jenny Anderson
Andrew Feldman, Zachary Piser, and Jordan Fisher Jenny Anderson
Eden Espinosa, Jessica Phillips, and Jordan Fisher Jenny Anderson
Eden Espinosa and Jordan Fisher Jenny Anderson
Eden Espinosa, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Jordan Fisher, Bobby Lopez, and Nick Adams Jenny Anderson
Jessica Phillips and Jordan Fisher Jenny Anderson
The current Broadway cast also features Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, Dan Macke as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, and Zachary Noah Piser as the Evan alternate.

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, has a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical also features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Xavier Rubiano of Tara Rubin Casting.

