Check Out Photos From Kathleen Turner’s Finding My Voice at the Green Room 42

The Tony and Oscar nominee brought her solo show, featuring “On the Street Where You Live,” “I'd Rather Be Sailing,” and more, to the venue January 10.

Tony and Oscar nominee Kathleen Turner, last on Broadway in Matthew Lombardo's High, presented Finding My Voice at The Green Room 42 January 10. The concert featured direction by Andy Gale and musical direction, arrangements, and accompaniment by Mark Janas.

Finding My Voice, which takes audiences on a behind-the-scenes journey of Turner’s stage and screen career, is peppered with such songs as “Let’s Fall in Love,” “I’d Rather Be Sailing,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “Every Time We Say Goodbye.”

Turner was nominated for Tony Awards in 1990 for playing Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and in 2005 for her performance as Martha in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? opposite Bill Irwin. She also toured as Texas-based political columnist Molly Ivins in Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins, and starred in Joan Didion’s solo drama The Year of Magical Thinking at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

