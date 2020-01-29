Check Out Photos From Milwaukee Rep's Hedwig and the Angry Inch

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 29, 2020
The James Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask rock musical, starring Matt Rodin, began performances January 28.
Matt Rodin and Bethany Thomas Michael Brosilow

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch began performances January 28 for a run through March 28. The rock concert musical, created by writer/performer James Cameron Mitchell and composer Stephen Trask, stars Matt Rodin as the titular transgender rocker Hedwig Robinson, with Bethany Thomas appearing in the role of Yitzhak.

Hedwig is directed by Mark Clements and features scenic design by Scott Davis, costume design by Mieka Van Der Ploeg, lighting design by Jason Fassl, sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, projection design by Mike Tutaj, and movement design by Erin Kilmurray.

Production Photos: Hedwig at Milwaukee Rep

Dan Kazemi, Maxwell Emmet, Matt Rodin, Bethany Thomas and Tommy Hahn Michael Brosilow
Matt Rodin and Cast Michael Brosilow
Bethany Thomas Michael Brosilow
Matt Rodin and Bethany Thomas Michael Brosilow
Matt Rodin and Cast Michael Brosilow
Matt Rodin Michael Brosilow
Matt Rodin Michael Brosilow
Matt Rodin Michael Brosilow
