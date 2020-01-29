Check Out Photos From Milwaukee Rep's Hedwig and the Angry Inch

The James Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask rock musical, starring Matt Rodin, began performances January 28.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch began performances January 28 for a run through March 28. The rock concert musical, created by writer/performer James Cameron Mitchell and composer Stephen Trask, stars Matt Rodin as the titular transgender rocker Hedwig Robinson, with Bethany Thomas appearing in the role of Yitzhak.

Hedwig is directed by Mark Clements and features scenic design by Scott Davis, costume design by Mieka Van Der Ploeg, lighting design by Jason Fassl, sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, projection design by Mike Tutaj, and movement design by Erin Kilmurray.