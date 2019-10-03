Check Out Photos From Nothing Gold Can Stay Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement, Nathan Skethway
Oct 03, 2019
 
Talene Monahon and Micheal Richardson star in the new play from Chad Beckim.
Mary Bacon, Micheal Richardson, and Talene Monahon Spencer Moses

Performances are now underway at A.R.T./New York Theatres for the world premiere of Nothing Gold Can Stay, a new drama by Chad Beckim, about life and love in the opioid era. Directed by Shelley Butler, the play stars Talene Monahon and Micheal Richardson as two young Main locals who dream of escaping the paycheck-to-paycheck lives of their parents.

Noting Gold Can Stay plays in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre in a production from Partial Comfort Productions. Rounding out the cast are are Mary Bacon, Adrienne Rose Bengtsson, and Peter Mark Kendall.

Check out photos from the premiere below. Click here for tickets.

Mary Bacon, Micheal Richardson, and Talene Monahon Spencer Moses
Adrienne Rose Bengtsson, Mary Bacon, and Talene Monahon Spencer Moses
Micheal Richardson and Mary Bacon Spencer Moses
Micheal Richardson and Talene Monahon Spencer Moses
Peter Mark Kendall and Mary Bacon Spencer Moses
Adrienne Rose Bengtsson, Micheal Richardson, and Mary Bacon Spencer Moses
Micheal Richardson and Talene Monahon Spencer Moses
Talene Monahon and Peter Mark Kendall Spencer Moses
Mary Bacon, Micheal Richardson, and Talene Monahon Spencer Moses
Adrienne Rose Bengtsson, Mary Bacon, and Micheal Richardson Spencer Moses
