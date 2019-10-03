Check Out Photos From Nothing Gold Can Stay Off-Broadway

Talene Monahon and Micheal Richardson star in the new play from Chad Beckim.

Performances are now underway at A.R.T./New York Theatres for the world premiere of Nothing Gold Can Stay, a new drama by Chad Beckim, about life and love in the opioid era. Directed by Shelley Butler, the play stars Talene Monahon and Micheal Richardson as two young Main locals who dream of escaping the paycheck-to-paycheck lives of their parents.

Noting Gold Can Stay plays in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre in a production from Partial Comfort Productions. Rounding out the cast are are Mary Bacon, Adrienne Rose Bengtsson, and Peter Mark Kendall.

Check out photos from the premiere below. Click here for tickets.