Check Out Photos From the Off-Broadway Opening of We're Gonna Die

Young Jean Lee's play-concert, about life and death, returns for a limited run at Second Stage Theater directed by Raja Feather Kelly.

Performances began February 4 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater for Second Stage's production of We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee. Part play, part song cycle about dying, the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives.

Directed by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop), We're Gonna Die is performed by Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale).

We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. The show was later seen at LCT3 for a limited run.

The 2ST production runs through March 22.

