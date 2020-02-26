Check Out Photos From the Off-Broadway Opening of We're Gonna Die

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Check Out Photos From the Off-Broadway Opening of We're Gonna Die
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 26, 2020
 
Young Jean Lee's play-concert, about life and death, returns for a limited run at Second Stage Theater directed by Raja Feather Kelly.
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-11.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly, Janelle McDermoth, and Young Jean Lee Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

Performances began February 4 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater for Second Stage's production of We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee. Part play, part song cycle about dying, the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives.

Directed by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop), We're Gonna Die is performed by Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale).

Check Out Photos From the Off-Broadway Opening of We're Gonna Die

Check Out Photos From the Off-Broadway Opening of We're Gonna Die

14 PHOTOS
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-8.jpg
Lynn Nottage and Young Jean Lee Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-9.jpg
Remy Kurs and Raja Feather Kelly Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-7.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly and Collin Kelly Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-6.jpg
Remy Kurs, Young Jean Lee, Carole Rothman, and Raja Feather Kelly Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-2.jpg
Chris Perfetti and Guest Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-3.jpg
Jocelyn Bioh Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-14.jpg
Kevin Ramesar, Freddy Hall, and Marques Walls Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-5.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-4.jpg
Young Jean Lee Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
We're Gonna Die_Off-Broadway_Second Stage_Opening Night_2020_HR-11.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly, Janelle McDermoth, and Young Jean Lee Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Share

We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. The show was later seen at LCT3 for a limited run.

The 2ST production runs through March 22.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!