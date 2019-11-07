Check Out Photos of A Chorus Line at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre's production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Chorus Line officially opened November 5 after beginning previews October 29 in Arlington, Virginia.

Directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner with new choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie), performances continue through January 5, 2020, in Signature's MAX Theatre.

A Chorus Line tells the story of Broadway dancers who bare their souls and put their lives "on the line" as they audition for an unnamed Broadway musical. With music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante, the musical features standards including "What I Did for Love," "The Music and the Mirror," "At the Ballet" and "Dance Ten, Looks Three."

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: A Chorus Line at Signature Theatre

The production stars Matthew Risch (Pal Joey, Tales of the City) as Zach and Emily Tyra (Chaplin) as Cassie with Joshua Buscher (Kinky Boots) as Larry, Adena Ershow (Paper Mill’s Mary Poppins) as Val, Samantha Marisol Gershman (Kennedy Center’s The Who’s Tommy) as Diana, Jeff Gorti (MUNY’s Cinderella) as Paul, Ben Gunderson (Signature’s Blackbeard) as Bobby, Vincent Kempski (Signature’s Assassins) as Al, Elise Kowalick (Signature’s Crazy For You) as Kristine, Lina Lee (Miss Saigon) as Connie, Bryan Charles Moore (national tour of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas) as Don, Corinne Munsch (Signature’s Crazy For You) as Judy, Kayla Pecchioni (Book of Mormon national tour) as Maggie, Zachary Norton (Signature’s West Side Story) as Greg, Maria Rizzo (Signature’s Assassins) as Sheila, Trevor Michael Schmidt (national tour of A Chorus Line) as Mike, Jillian Wessel (Signature’s Grand Hotel) as Bebe, Daxx Jayroe Wieser (The Cape Playhouse’s A Chorus Line) as Mark, and Phil Young (Signature’s La Cage aux Folles) as Richie.

The ensemble is rounded out by Caroline Attayek, Michelle E. Carter, Zeke Edmonds, Lawrence Hailes, Julia Klavans, Daniel Powers, and MK Sagastume.

A Chorus Line features music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood, lighting design by Adam Honoré, costume design by Sarah Cubbage, sound design by Ryan Hickey, associate choreography by John T. Wolfe, New York casting by Laura Stanczyk and Sarah Cooney, and D.C. casting by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise. The production stage manager is Kerry Epstein, the assistant stage manager is Allie Roy, and the production assistant is Katie Moshier.