Check Out Photos of Cyrano, Starring Peter Dinklage, Off-Broadway

The musical adaptation, directed and co-created by Erica Schmidt, will officially open at the Daryl Roth Theatre November 7.

The New Group's production of Cyrano, a new musical adaptation written and directed by Erica Schmidt, will open at the Daryl Roth Theatre November 7 after beginning preview performances October 11. Based on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, the new production stars Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage in the title role and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones as Roxanne.

Rounding out the cast are Ritchie Coster as De Guiche, Josh A. Dawson as Le Bret, Hillary Fisher as Orange Girl, Christopher Gurr as Jodelet, Blake Jenner as Christian, Nehal Joshi as Ragueneau, Grace McLean as Chaperone Marie, and Scott Stangland as Montgomery with Erika Olson as ensemble/swing and Josh Franklin as swing.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: The New Group's Cyrano Off-Broadway Production Photos: The New Group's Cyrano Off-Broadway 6 PHOTOS

Cyrano features music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of the band The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

The production also has scenic design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, hair, wig, and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman, orchestrations by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music direction by Ted Author, and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

Originally scheduled through November 24, the limited Off-Broadway engagement of Cyrano has been extended through December 22.

Casting for Cyrano is by Patrick Goodwin, CSA/Telsey + Company, and the production stage manager is Linda Marvel.