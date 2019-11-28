Check Out Photos of Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and More at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

toggle menu
toggle search form
Holiday Coverage   Check Out Photos of Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and More at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 28, 2019
 
Broadway celebrated the holiday during the Macy’s 93rd annual parade November 28.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Cast of Hadestown Peter Kramer/NBC

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade made its way through the streets of Manhattan the morning of November 28.

Continuing the tradition of spotlighting Broadway productions, this year's parade featured performances from the casts of Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations as well as the Radio City Rockettes, who brought their signature high-kicks to Herald Square.

In addition to the productions, Broadway’s Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Lea Michele also joined the holiday parade.

Flip through photos of the performances below:

Check Out Photos of Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and More at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Check Out Photos of Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and More at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

9 PHOTOS
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, and Derrick Baskin Peter Kramer/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes and the cast of Ain't Too Proud Peter Kramer/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Alex Brightman and the cast of Beetlejuice Peter Kramer/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Peter Kramer/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Peter Kramer/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Cast of Hadestown Peter Kramer/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Cast of Hadestown Peter Kramer/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Idina Menzel Peter Kramer/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2019_HR
Billy Porter Peter Kramer/NBC
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!