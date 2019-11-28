Check Out Photos of Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and More at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Broadway celebrated the holiday during the Macy’s 93rd annual parade November 28.

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade made its way through the streets of Manhattan the morning of November 28. Continuing the tradition of spotlighting Broadway productions, this year's parade featured performances from the casts of Hadestown, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations as well as the Radio City Rockettes, who brought their signature high-kicks to Herald Square. In addition to the productions, Broadway’s Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Lea Michele also joined the holiday parade. Flip through photos of the performances below:

