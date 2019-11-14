Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For the Girls on Broadway

The Tony and Emmy winner continues her limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre through November 17.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) returned to Broadway November 8 in an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls. Performances at the Nederlander Theatre continue through November 17. For the Girls is Chenoweth's tribute to music’s most passionate women—those who have influenced her Tony-winning career. Flip through photos of the production below:

Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For The Girls on Broadway Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For The Girls on Broadway 5 PHOTOS The production, which features music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, is presented by James L. Nederlander. The limited run includes musical staging by Tyler Hanes, lighting design by Matt Berman, and sound design by Berman and Bob Hanlon. Vocalists include Crystal Monee Hall and Marissa Rosen. The Steve Tyrell-produced album, now available on Concord Records, features such tunes as “The Way We Were,” "When I Fall in Love," and “The Man That Got Away.”