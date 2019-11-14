Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For the Girls on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For the Girls on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 14, 2019
Buy Tickets to Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls
 
The Tony and Emmy winner continues her limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre through November 17.
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Bruce Glikas/ForTheGirlsBway

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) returned to Broadway November 8 in an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls.

Performances at the Nederlander Theatre continue through November 17. For the Girls is Chenoweth's tribute to music’s most passionate women—those who have influenced her Tony-winning career.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For The Girls on Broadway

Check Out Photos of Kristin Chenoweth in For The Girls on Broadway

5 PHOTOS
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Bruce Glikas/ForTheGirlsBway
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Bruce Glikas/ForTheGirlsBway
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Bruce Glikas/ForTheGirlsBway
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth and Tyler Hanes Bruce Glikas/ForTheGirlsBway
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Bruce Glikas/ForTheGirlsBway
Share

The production, which features music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, is presented by James L. Nederlander.

The limited run includes musical staging by Tyler Hanes, lighting design by Matt Berman, and sound design by Berman and Bob Hanlon. Vocalists include Crystal Monee Hall and Marissa Rosen.

The Steve Tyrell-produced album, now available on Concord Records, features such tunes as “The Way We Were,” "When I Fall in Love," and “The Man That Got Away.”

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!