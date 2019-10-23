Check Out Photos of Let’s Do Broadway! With Jelani Alladin, Phylicia Rashad, and More

The Broadway League’s multicultural influencer night was celebrated October 21.

Let’s Do Broadway!, the Broadway League’s multicultural influencer night hosted by Frozen’s Jelani Alladin, was celebrated October 21. The event was created to inspire and engage with leaders in the African-American community, featuring a panel moderated by author Harriette Cole with Derrick Baskin (Ain’t’Too Proud), Denée Benton (Hamilton), Lynn Nottage (Sweat), Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun), and Paul Tazewell (Ain’t Too Proud, Hamilton).

Let’s Do Broadway! also gave guest a preview of the 2019-2020 season, a performance from Hadestown, and a taste from local restaurants including B Squared, Fieldtrip, HH Bespoke Spirits, Le Gourmand NYC, LeeLee’s Bakery, and Melba’s. The event was sponsored by Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Roundabout Theatre Company, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Flip through photos of the event below:

