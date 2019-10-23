Check Out Photos of Let’s Do Broadway! With Jelani Alladin, Phylicia Rashad, and More

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 23, 2019
 
The Broadway League’s multicultural influencer night was celebrated October 21.

Let’s Do Broadway!, the Broadway League’s multicultural influencer night hosted by Frozen’s Jelani Alladin, was celebrated October 21. The event was created to inspire and engage with leaders in the African-American community, featuring a panel moderated by author Harriette Cole with Derrick Baskin (Ain’t’Too Proud), Denée Benton (Hamilton), Lynn Nottage (Sweat), Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun), and Paul Tazewell (Ain’t Too Proud, Hamilton).

Let’s Do Broadway! also gave guest a preview of the 2019-2020 season, a performance from Hadestown, and a taste from local restaurants including B Squared, Fieldtrip, HH Bespoke Spirits, Le Gourmand NYC, LeeLee’s Bakery, and Melba’s. The event was sponsored by Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Roundabout Theatre Company, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Flip through photos of the event below:

Check Out Photos of Let’s Do Broadway! With Jelani Alladin, Phylicia Rashad, and More

Check Out Photos of Let’s Do Broadway! With Jelani Alladin, Phylicia Rashad, and More

25 PHOTOS
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Aaliytha Stevens, Charlotte St. Martin, Stephen C. Byrd, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, and Harriette Cole Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Charlotte St. Martin, Harriette Cole, Phylicia Rashad and Voza Rivers Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin, Stephen C. Byrd, Harriette Cole, and Saint Aubyn Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Denée Benton Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Paul Tazewell Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Lynn Nottage Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Jelani Alladin Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin, Harriette Cole, Denée Bneton, Paul Tazewell and Lynn Nottage Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Phylicia Rashad, Derrick Baskin, Harriette Cole, Denée Benton, Paul Tazewell and Lynn Nottage Jeremy Daniel
Let's Do Broadway_Influencer night_2019_HR
Paul Tazewell and Lynn Nottage Jeremy Daniel
