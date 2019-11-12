Check Out Photos of New Joe Iconis Musical Love in Hate Nation

The world premiere from the Be More Chill composer opens at Two River Theater November 15.

The world premiere of Joe Iconis’ Love in Hate Nation will open at Two River Theatre November 15 after beginning performances November 9. The production is scheduled to run through December 1 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

The 60’s rock n’ roll romance tells the story of young people fighting against a system that fails to adapt to a rapidly-changing America while using classic “bad girl” tropes from movies as inspiration.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: Love in Hate Nation at Two River Theater Production Photos: Love in Hate Nation at Two River Theater 5 PHOTOS

The production stars Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Ryan Vona (Once, Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Sydney Farley, Amina Faye, Jasmine Forsberg, Kelly McIntyre, Lena Skeele, Emerson Smith, and Tatiana Wechsler.

Love in Hate Nation features orchestrations and music supervision by Charlie Rosen, music direction by Geraldine Anello, choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Meredith Reis, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction and intimacy direction by Rocío Mendez, and casting by Telsey + Co.

Two River Theatre has a storied history with the Be More Chill creator—it hosted the world premiere of the teen sensation back in 2015. Iconis earned a Tony nomination for Best Original Score following the show’s 2019 Broadway debut.