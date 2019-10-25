Check Out Photos of Richard Nelson’s The Michaels at the Public Theater

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 25, 2019
 
The world premiere, part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, will open Off-Broadway October 27.
Rita Wolf, Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels Joan Marcus

The world premiere of The Michaels, a new play written and directed by Richard Nelson, opens at the Public Theater October 27 after beginning preview performances October 19. The production is scheduled to run through November 24.

In The Michaels, we are invited into the kitchen of Rose Michael, a celebrated choreographer. Dinner is cooked, modern dances are rehearsed, and the meal is eaten—all amidst conversations about art, death, family, dance, politics, the state of America and how the world sees our country. The play is part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, which includes The Apple Family Plays and The Gabriels, also seen at the Public.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Rita Wolf, Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Brenda Wehle and Charlotte Bydwell in <i>The Michaels</i>
Brenda Wehle and Charlotte Bydwell in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Charlotte Bydwell, with Maryann Plunkett, Brenda Wehle, and Jay O. Sanders in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Matilda Sakamoto, Charlotte Bydwell, and Haviland Morris in <i>The Michaels</i>
Matilda Sakamoto, Charlotte Bydwell, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Matilda Sakamoto, with Jay O. Sanders, Rita Wolf, and Haviland Morris in <i>The Michaels</i>
Matilda Sakamoto, with Jay O. Sanders, Rita Wolf, and Haviland Morris in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Haviland Morris, Brenda Wehle, Maryann Plunkett, and Jay O. Sanders in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Matilda Sakamoto and Charlotte Bydwell in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Maryann Plunkett in The Michaels Joan Marcus
Charlotte Bydwell and Rita Wolf in The Michaels Joan Marcus
The cast is made up of Charlotte Bydwell as Lucy Michael, Haviland Morris as Irenie Walker, Maryann Plunkett as Kate Harris, Matilda Sakamoto as May Smith, Jay O. Sanders as David Michael, Brenda Wehle as Rose Michael, and Rita Wolf as Sally Michael.

The production features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, dance coaching by Sara Rudner based on original choreography by Dan Wagoner, and choreography consulting by Gwyneth Jones.

