Check Out Photos of the Ensemblist’s Black History Month Tribute

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Check Out Photos of the Ensemblist’s Black History Month Tribute
By Playbill Staff
Feb 10, 2020
 
The popular platform honored performers from Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud, and more who are making their Broadway debuts.
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Terrance Spencer, Bria Jené Williams, Daniel Harder, Olutayo Bosede, and Taylor Symone Jackson Marc J. Franklin

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, the Ensemblist presents a Black History Month tribute, honoring the black artists who are making their Broadway debuts.

The popular platform welcomed Terrance Spencer (Hamilton), Bria Jené Williams (Mean Girls), Daniel Harder (The Lion King), Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge!), and Taylor Symone Jackson (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations) for a glam shoot with photographer Marc J. Franklin.

“There is a sentiment in the Black community that we have to work twice as hard to get half as much,” Franklin said in a statement. “For these performers, to make it to the highest theatrical landscape that is Broadway took hard work, dedication, talent, and craft, and especially as a fellow black artist, I wanted to create a regal collection that honored them for their achievement, in all their glory.”

Check Out Photos of The Ensemblist's Black History Month Tribute

Check Out Photos of The Ensemblist's Black History Month Tribute

37 PHOTOS
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Terrance Spencer, Bria Jené Williams, Daniel Harder, Olutayo Bosede, and Taylor Symone Jackson Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Daniel Harder, Olutayo Bosede, Taylor Symone Jackson, Bria Jené Williams, and Terrance Spencer Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Bria Jené Williams Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Bria Jené Williams Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Bria Jené Williams Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Bria Jené Williams Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Bria Jené Williams Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Bria Jené Williams Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Daniel Harder Marc J. Franklin
The Ensemblist_Black History Month_2020_HR
Daniel Harder Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!