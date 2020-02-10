Check Out Photos of the Ensemblist’s Black History Month Tribute

The popular platform honored performers from Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud, and more who are making their Broadway debuts.

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, the Ensemblist presents a Black History Month tribute, honoring the black artists who are making their Broadway debuts.

The popular platform welcomed Terrance Spencer (Hamilton), Bria Jené Williams (Mean Girls), Daniel Harder (The Lion King), Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge!), and Taylor Symone Jackson (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations) for a glam shoot with photographer Marc J. Franklin.

“There is a sentiment in the Black community that we have to work twice as hard to get half as much,” Franklin said in a statement. “For these performers, to make it to the highest theatrical landscape that is Broadway took hard work, dedication, talent, and craft, and especially as a fellow black artist, I wanted to create a regal collection that honored them for their achievement, in all their glory.”

