Check Out Photos of The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays on Broadway

The Illusionists returns to Broadway with a new holiday show at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The Illusionists–The Magic of the Holidays returned to Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre November 29. Now in its fifth season, the spectacle welcomes six magic acts to the stage for a mystifying holiday show for all ages. Starring in the production are Dom Chambers (The Showman), Eric Chien (The Manipulator), Chris Cox (The Mentalist), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Kevin James (The Inventor), and Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable). Serving as creative director is Neil Dorward alongside Creative Producer Simon Painter and Executive Producer Tim Lawson with producers MagicSpace Entertainment and The Works Entertainment. Tim Lawson serves as executive producer. Behind-the-scenes are set designer and technical director Vincent Schonbrodt, costume designer Angela Aaron, lighting designer Hugo Mercier Bosseny, video designer Philippe Dumas, and sound designer Ben Selke. The Illusionists first played Broadway in 2014 and offered its first Magic of the Holidays show last year at the Marquis Theatre. Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays on Broadway Production Photos: The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays on Broadway 11 PHOTOS