Check Out Photos of the New Cast of To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway

The stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s beloved novel continues at the Shubert Theatre with Ed Harris as Atticus Finch.

Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird continues on Broadway after beginning performances at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre December 13, 2018.

The Scott Rudin-produced production is told as a memory play, with Scout probing the memories of her childhood to figure out what really happened during that fateful summer in Maycomb, Alabama. Based on the novel by Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird chronicles the trial of Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman, Mayella Ewell. Atticus is set to defend Tom during the age of the Jim Crow South.

Ed Harris (Taking Sides) stars as Atticus Finch (a role originated by Tony nominee Jeff Daniels) alongside Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) as Jem Finch, Juilliard graduate Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, and Dear Evan Hansen alum Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris.

The production also stars Lisagay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Eliza Scanlen as Mayell Ewell, Christopher Innvar as Sherriff Heck Tate, Russell Harvard as Link Deas/Boo Radley, Patricia Connolly as Mrs. Dubose Liv Rooth as Ms. Stephanie, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, William Youmans as Mr. Roscoe/Dr. Reynolds. Rounding out the ensemble are Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy. Newcomers to the ensemble are Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, and Yaegel T. Welch.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, the production was nominated for nine Tony Awards: Best Direction of a Play, Best Scenic Design of a Play for Miriam Buether, Best Costume Design of a Play for Ann Roth, Best Lighting Design of a Play for Jennifer Tipton, Best Sound Design of a Play for Scott Lehrer, Best Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role for Daniels, Best Performance By an Actor in a Featured Role for Glick, Best Original Score for Adam Guettel, and a win for Best Peformance By an Actress in a Featured Role for Keenan-Bolger.

A national tour has already been announced; it will kick off August 25, 2020, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., starring Tony nominee Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. A London production is also in the works.