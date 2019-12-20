Check Out Photos of the Original Broadway Production of Dreamgirls

Archival Photos   Check Out Photos of the Original Broadway Production of Dreamgirls
By Playbill Staff
Dec 20, 2019
 
The show opened at the Imperial Theatre December 20, 1981.
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_13_HR.jpg
Jennifer Holliday and the cast of Dreamgirls Martha Swope/NYPL

The Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen musical Dreamgirls marks its 38th anniversary December 20. The show opened in 1981 starring Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Loretta Devine as “The Dreams.”

Focusing on the fictional Motown group The Dreams, famously inspired by The Supremes, Dreamgirls explores the stardom, competition, and love lives surrounding three African-American women climbing the ranks of the music industry in the ’60s and ’70s. The musical starred Holliday as Effie White, Ralph as Deena, and Devine as Lorell—the trio at the center of it all—breakout roles for each.

The original production opened December 20, 1981, at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Directed and co-choreographed by Michael Bennett and co-choreographed by Michael Peters, Dreamgirls featured a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger. Nominated for 13 Tony awards including Best Musical, the show ultimately won six, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Actor for Ben Harney, Best Actress for Jennifer Holliday, and Best Featured Actor for Cleavant Derricks. The show played over 1,500 performances before closing August 11, 1985.

Look Back: Original Broadway Production of Dreamgirls

15 PHOTOS
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_01_HR.jpg
Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Loretta Devine Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_02_HR.jpg
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cleavant Derricks, Loretta Devine, Deborah Burrell, Ben Harney, Obba Babatunde, and Jennifer Holliday Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_03_HR.jpg
Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Loretta Devine Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_04_HR.jpg
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ben Harney Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_05_HR.jpg
Sheryl Lee Ralph Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_06_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_07_HR.jpg
Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Jennifer Holliday Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_08_HR.jpg
Ben Harney Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_09_HR.jpg
Cleavant Derricks and Loretta Devine Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_10_HR.jpg
Ben Harney and Jennifer Holliday Martha Swope/NYPL
