Check Out Photos of The Sleepy Hollow Experience in Tarrytown

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 24, 2019
 
The immersive theatrical experience from Brian Clowdus continues on original author Washington Irving’s Hudson Valley estate through November 10.
Lindsey Weiss, Blake Burgess, Alex Burnette, Haley Barna, and Austin Mirsoltani in <i>The Sleepy Hollow Experience</i>
Lindsey Weiss, Blake Burgess, Alex Burnette, Haley Barna, and Austin Mirsoltani in The Sleepy Hollow Experience Curtis Brown

Brian Clowdus’ The Sleepy Hollow Experience continues in Tarrytown after beginning performances October 4. The theatrical musical event has been extended to run through November 10.

The show takes place on Washington Irving’s estate in the Hudson Valley, where the author created Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman. The outdoor staging allows audiences to travel around the estate in an immersive retelling of Irving’s 1820 ghost story with live, professional musicians and singers.

The Sleepy Hollow Experience stars storytellers Lindsey Weiss and Alex Burnette, with Austin Mirsoltani as Ichabod Crane, Haley Barna as Katrina Van Tassel, and Blake Burgess as Brom Bones.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Clowdus is artistic director of Georgia’s Serenbe Playhouse, where he has garnered national attention for his large-scale, site-specific musical productions, including Titanic, Miss Saigon, and Carousel.

