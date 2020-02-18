Check Out Production Photos for Oskar Eustis-Directed Camp David at Alley Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Check Out Production Photos for Oskar Eustis-Directed Camp David at Alley Theatre
By Playbill Staff
Feb 18, 2020
Buy Tickets to Camp David
 
The Public Theater artistic director brings the play to the Texas company with a roster of Broadway talent.
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actors Elijah Alexander, Stephen Thorne, and Jordan Lage. Photographer Lynn Lane..jpg
Elijah Alexander, Stephen Thorne, and Jordan Lage in Camp David

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis once again puts on his director’s cap, this time at the Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas, for a new production of Camp David.

In Camp David, writer Lawrence Wright chronicles a momentous fortnight in 1978 in which Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat came to an agreement that inspired international hope. Elijah Alexander plays the Egyptian President as Jordan Lage (Inherit the Wind, Glengarry Glen Ross) plays Prime Minister Begin. Joining them are Stephen Thorne as President Jimmy Carter, Rebecca Brooksher (LCT Dying City) as Rosalynn Carter, Sam Khazai as Mohammed Ibrahim Kamel, and Mark Zimmerman (Rocky, West Side Story) as Moshe Dayan.

Production Photos: Camp David at Alley Theatre

Production Photos: Camp David at Alley Theatre

11 PHOTOS
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actors Stephen Thorne, Mark Zimmerman, Jordan Lage, and Rebecca Brooksher. Photographer Lynn Lane..jpg
Stephen Thorne, Mark Zimmerman, Jordan Lage, and Rebecca Brooksher in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David - Actors Stephen Thorne and Rebecca Brooksher. Photographer Lynn Lane..jpg
Stephen Thorne and Rebecca Brooksher in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actor Jordan Lage as Menachem Begin. Photographer Lynn Lane..jpg
Jordan Lage in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David - Actor Rebecca Brooksher as Rosalynn Carter. Photographer Lynn Lane..jpg
Rebecca Brooksher in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actor Stephen Thorne as Jimmy Carter. Photographer Lynn Lane. 2.jpg
Stephen Thorne in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actors Jordan Lage, Stephen Thorne, and Elijah Alexander. Photographer Lynn Lane. 1.jpg
Jordan Lage, Stephen Thorne, and Elijah Alexander in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actors Jordan Lage, Elijah Alexander, Rebecca Brooksher, and Stephen Thorne. Photographer Lynn Lane..jpg
Jordan Lage, Elijah Alexander, Rebecca Brooksher, and Stephen Thorne in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actors Elijah Alexander, Stephen Thorne, and Jordan Lage. Photographer Lynn Lane..jpg
Elijah Alexander, Stephen Thorne, and Jordan Lage in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actors Jordan Lage and Stephen Thorne. Photographer Lynn Lane. 2.jpg
Jordan Lage and Stephen Thorne in Camp David Lynn Lane
Alley Theatre - Camp David. Actor Elijah Alexander. Photographer Lynn Lane..jpg
Elijah Alexander in Camp David Lynn Lane
Share

As previously announced, the production, which began performances February 14, is scheduled to run through March 15 at the Neuhaus Theatre. The production features scenic design by Tony winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tony winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Xavier Pierce, sound design by Darron L West (Peter and the Starcatcher), with casting by Heidi Griffiths and Jordan Thaler. Alley associate producer and casting director Brandon Weinbrenner will be the assistant director, with Johanna Gruenhut as the New York assistant director.

Wright’s play Cleo enjoyed its world-premiere at Alley. A staff writer at The New Yorker for over two decades, Wright has written extensively about the Middle East. He won the Pulitzer Prize for literature for his book The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11. His bestselling book Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, and the Prison of Belief was nominated for a National Book Award and won the Investigative Reporters and Editors Award.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!