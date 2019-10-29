Check Out Production Photos From Birmingham Royal Ballet's Autumn 2019 Season

The fall season includes productions of Giselle, A Brief Nostalgia, Nine Sinatra Songs, and The Suit.

Birmingham Royal Ballet released brand new production photos from its autumn 2019 season engagement at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London. The ballet company's fall season commences with October 29 and 30 performances of three works from choreographers Jack Lister, Cathy Marston, and Twyla Tharp, followed November 1 and 2 with performances of David Bintley and Galina Samsova's Giselle.

The October 29 and 30 performances will open with A Brief Nostalgia, a commission of Birmingham's Ballet Now initiative choreographed by Lister with a score by Tom Harrold. After, Ballet Black will perform Marston's The Suit, inspired by Can Themba’s South African fable; and lastly, Birmingham company will end with Tharpe's Nine Sinatra Songs before their remount of Bintley and Samsova's Giselle, a revival of the original 199 production which premiered at the Birmingman Hippodrome earlier in October.

Flip through photos from the season below:

