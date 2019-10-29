Check Out Production Photos From Birmingham Royal Ballet's Autumn 2019 Season

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 29, 2019
 
The fall season includes productions of Giselle, A Brief Nostalgia, Nine Sinatra Songs, and The Suit.
Cira Robinson Bill Cooper

Birmingham Royal Ballet released brand new production photos from its autumn 2019 season engagement at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London. The ballet company's fall season commences with October 29 and 30 performances of three works from choreographers Jack Lister, Cathy Marston, and Twyla Tharp, followed November 1 and 2 with performances of David Bintley and Galina Samsova's Giselle.

The October 29 and 30 performances will open with A Brief Nostalgia, a commission of Birmingham's Ballet Now initiative choreographed by Lister with a score by Tom Harrold. After, Ballet Black will perform Marston's The Suit, inspired by Can Themba’s South African fable; and lastly, Birmingham company will end with Tharpe's Nine Sinatra Songs before their remount of Bintley and Samsova's Giselle, a revival of the original 199 production which premiered at the Birmingman Hippodrome earlier in October.

Flip through photos from the season below:

Production Photos: Birmingham Royal Ballet's Autumn 2019 Season

Production Photos: Birmingham Royal Ballet's Autumn 2019 Season

8 PHOTOS
Delia Matthews and Brandon Lawrence in A Brief Nostalgia Ty Singleton
Max Maslen in A Brief Nostalgia Ty Singleton
Company of Nine Sinatra Songs Bill Cooper
Celine Gittens and Yasuo Atsuji in Nine Sinatra Songs Bill Cooper
Cira Robinson Bill Cooper
Mthuthuzeli November and Isabela Coracy Bill Cooper
Lachlan Monaghan and Beatrice Parma in Giselle Bill Cooper
Kit Holder and the Company of Giselle Bill Cooper
