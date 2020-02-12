Check Out Production Photos From Emil Varda's The Sickness Off-Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 12, 2020
 
Ryan Cupello and Mia Vallet star in the production at Access Theater, which opens February 13.
Mia Vallet and Ryan Cupello in <i>The Sickness</i>
Mia Vallet and Ryan Cupello in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska

The Sickness, a new play written and directed by Emil Varda, began previews February 7 with an opening set for February 13 at the Access Theater Off-Broadway. The production stars Ryan Cupello (Dirty Dancing national tour) and Mia Vallet (Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein Off-Broadway) as a Lower East Side couple struggling with heroin addiction in the 1990s.

Serving on the creative team for the W.I. Productions engagement are scenic and costume designer Vincent Gunn and lighting designer Alexander Fetchko.

Varda was a theatre maker and political dissident in Communist Poland. After immigrating to the United States, he continued to work in theatre in New York City, before entering the restaurant business, where he is the co-owner at the Waverly Inn. His most recent production, All Roads Lead to the Kurski Station, played in New York City at the East Village Playhouse and other venues around the world.

Mia Vallet and Ryan Cupello in <i>The Sickness </i>
Mia Vallet and Ryan Cupello in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska
in <i>The Sickness</i>
Mia Vallet in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska
Ryan Cupello in <i>The Sickness</i>
Ryan Cupello in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska
in <i>The Sickness</i>
Mark Lobene in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska
Mia Vallet in <i>The Sickness</i>
Mia Vallet in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska
Ryan Cupello and Mark Lobene in <i>The Sickness</i>
Ryan Cupello and Mark Lobene in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska
Mia Vallet and Ryan Cupello in <i>The Sickness</i>
Mia Vallet and Ryan Cupello in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska
in <i>The Sickness</i>
Mark Lobene and Ryan Cupello in The Sickness Ewa Kowalska
