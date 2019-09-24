Check Out Production Photos From Jack Thorne's Sunday at Atlantic Theater Company

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 24, 2019
 
The theatrical new piece from the Harry Potter playwright takes place over the course of an evening book group in New York City.
Zane Pais, Juliana Canfield, Ruby Frankel, Sadie Scott, and Christian Strange Monique Carboni

The world premiere of Sunday, a new play by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne, opened at Atlantic Theater Company September 23. In the new play, directed by Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green), friends gather in a New York apartment for book group. Anxious to prove their intellectual worth, their anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out.

The cast is made up of Juliana Canfield (Succession, The House That Will Not Stand), Ruby Frankel (Off-Broadway debut; NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Atlantic Acting School 2017), Maurice Jones (Saint Joan, The Cherry Orchard), Zane Pais (Dead Poets Society), Sadie Scott (Downtown Race Riot), and Christian Strange (Off-Broadway debut).

Sunday is playing in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre, where performances began September 4 and are scheduled through October 13.

The production features scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Masha Tsimring, sound design by Lee Kinney, original compositions by Daniel Kluger, and casting by Telsey + Company: Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Maurice Jones, Zane Pais, Sadie Scott, Juliana Canfield, and Christian Strange_HR.jpg
Maurice Jones, Zane Pais, Sadie Scott, Juliana Canfield, and Christian Strange Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, and Ruby Frankel_HR.jpg
Maurice Jones, Sadie Scott, and Ruby Frankel Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Zane Pais, Juliana Canfield, Ruby Frankel, Sadie Scott, and Christian Strange_HR.jpg
Zane Pais, Juliana Canfield, Ruby Frankel, Sadie Scott, and Christian Strange Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Christian Strange, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, Zane Pais, and Juliana Canfield _HR.jpg
Christian Strange, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, Zane Pais, and Juliana Canfield Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Christian Strange, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, and Zane Pais_HR.jpg
Christian Strange, Sadie Scott, Ruby Frankel, and Zane Pais Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Sadie Scott, Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, and Juliana Canfield_HR.jpg
Sadie Scott, Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, and Juliana Canfield Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Zane Pais, and Sadie Scott _HR.jpg
Ruby Frankel, Juliana Canfield, Zane Pais, and Sadie Scott Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Zane Pais, Christian Strange, and Ruby Frankel_HR.jpg
Zane Pais, Christian Strange, and Ruby Frankel Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, and Sadie Scott_HR.jpg
Zane Pais, Ruby Frankel, and Sadie Scott Monique Carboni
Sunday_Atlantic Theater Company_Production Photos_2019_Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange, and Sadie Scott_HR.jpg
Juliana Canfield, Christian Strange, and Sadie Scott Monique Carboni
