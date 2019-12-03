Check Out Production Photos From the London Revival of The Boy Friend

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 03, 2019
The production opens December 3 at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
Dylan Mason and Amara Okereke Manuel Harlan

Performances continue at London's Menier Chocolate Factory for the first major revival of Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend in 10 years. The production stars Amara Okereke as Polly (the role that marked Julie Andrews' Broadway debut), with Jack Butterworth as Bobby van Husen and Olivier Award winner Janie Dee as Madame Dubonnet.

The production, directed by Matthew White, began performances November 22, with opening night December 3. Performances are scheduled through March 7, 2020.

Set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the French Riviera, the 1920s pastiche musical by Wilson follows a group of young girls as they grow up and fall in love. The show originally opened in London in 1953 and on Broadway in 1954, the latter production turning a then-unknown Andrews into a star.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Boy Friend in London

23 PHOTOS
Tiffany Graves Manuel Harlan
Robert Portal and Janie Dee Manuel Harlan
Jack Butterworth and Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson Manuel Harlan
Janie Dee Manuel Harlan
Robert Portal and Janie Dee Manuel Harlan
Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson and Jack Butterworth Manuel Harlan
Dylan Mason and Amara Okereke Manuel Harlan
Emily Langham, Annie Southall, Amara Okereke, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, and Chloé Goodliffe Manuel Harlan
Emily Langham, Amara Okereke, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, and Annie Southall Manuel Harlan
Emily Langham, Annie Southall, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, and Chloé Goodliffe Manuel Harlan
