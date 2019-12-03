Check Out Production Photos From the London Revival of The Boy Friend

The production opens December 3 at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Performances continue at London's Menier Chocolate Factory for the first major revival of Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend in 10 years. The production stars Amara Okereke as Polly (the role that marked Julie Andrews' Broadway debut), with Jack Butterworth as Bobby van Husen and Olivier Award winner Janie Dee as Madame Dubonnet.

The production, directed by Matthew White, began performances November 22, with opening night December 3. Performances are scheduled through March 7, 2020.

Set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the French Riviera, the 1920s pastiche musical by Wilson follows a group of young girls as they grow up and fall in love. The show originally opened in London in 1953 and on Broadway in 1954, the latter production turning a then-unknown Andrews into a star.

Flip through photos from the production below:

