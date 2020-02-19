Check Out Production Photos From the New West Side Story on Broadway

The re-imagined musical from Ivo van Hove opens at the Broadway Theatre February 20.

The complete cast is set for Broadway's upcoming revival of West Side Story. Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove will direct a company led by Isaac Powell (Once On This Island) as Tony and Shereen Pimentel (The Lion King) as Maria.

Performances began December 10 at the Broadway Theatre (home to King Kong until August 18), with opening night set for February 20, 2020.

Joining Powell and Pimentel are Yesenia Ayala (Carousel) as Anita, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, and Amar Ramasar (Carousel) as Bernardo, Jacob Guzman (Newsies) as Chino, Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown) as Diesel, Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Officer Krupke, Daniel Oreskes (Oslo) as Doc, Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible) as Lt. Schrank, Pippa Pearthree (Tuck Everlasting) as Glad Hand, Kevin Csolak (Mean Girls) as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys.

Rounding out the ensemble are Alexa De Barr, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz , Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano.



With contemporary choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, the production will mark the first major New York staging of the Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents musical to stray from original director Jerome Robbins' recognizable aesthetic. Also attached are van Hove's frequent collaborators: scenic and lighting designer Jan Versweyveld, costume designer An D'Huys, sound design Tom Gibbons, and video designer Luke Halls.

Scott Rudin produces in a new partnership with TV honcho Barry Diller and music exec David Geffen.

West Side Story marks van Hove's first Broadway musical after directing a 2000 revival of Rent in Amsterdam and Off-Broadway's Lazarus. He won a Tony in 2016 for his work on A View From the Bridge and recently directed stage adaptations of All About Eve and A Little Life, as well as a Paris production of Mozart's Don Giovannislated to head to the Metropolitan Opera.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner's film adaptation of the musical continues production in New York City with a cast including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno, as well as the upcoming Broadway production's Cook, Ayala, Guzman, and Csolak appearing in the ensemble. The movie is expected to premiere in December 2020.