Check Out Production Photos From the Return Engagement of Coming Clean in London

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 09, 2020
Kevin Elyot’s 1982 play about the breakdown of a gay couple’s relationship returns to Trafalgar Studios after a successful run at King’s Head Theatre.
Lee Knight, Elliot Hadley, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, and Jonah Rzeskiewicz Ali Wright

The 35th anniversary revival of Kevin Elyot’s 1982 play Coming Clean, produced by King’s Head Theatre in 2017, began performances January 9, 2020, at London’s Trafalgar Studios 2. The play, depicting the breakdown of a gay couple’s relationship and examining questions of fidelity and love, is scheduled to run through February 2.

Coming Clean premiered at the Bush Theatre in 1982. Set in North London in the early ’80s, a struggling writer and his partner of five years reach a cross-roads in their relationship. Previously open to one-night stands, one of them begins to yearn for something resembling monogamy—until an affair unveils their differing views on love and commitment.

The production, helmed by King’s Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher, stars Lee Knight as Tony, Elliot Hadley as William/Jurgen, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge as Greg, and Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Robert.

Elliot Hadley and Lee Knight Ali Wright
Elliot Hadley Ali Wright
Jonah Rzeskiewicz Ali Wright
Jonah Rzeskiewicz Ali Wright
Lee Knight and Stanton Plummer-Cambridge Ali Wright
Lee Knight Ali Wright
Lee Knight and Elliot Hadley Ali Wright
Lee Knight, Elliot Hadley, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, and Jonah Rzeskiewicz Ali Wright
Stanton Plummer-Cambridge, Jonah Rzeskiewicz, and Lee Knight Ali Wright
Stanton Plummer-Cambridge Ali Wright
