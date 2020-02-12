Check Out Production Photos of Blues for an Alabama Sky Off-Broadway

The Keen Company production, directed by LA Williams, will open at Theatre Row February 18.

The Keen Company’s production of Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage will open at Theatre Row February 18. The production, which marks the first staging in New York City since the play's premiere 25 years ago, began previews February 4 and is scheduled to run through March 14.

Written by playwright, novelist, and poet Cleage, Blues for an Alabama Sky is a New York City-set story of friends in Harlem during the summer of 1930. As the promises of the Harlem Renaissance are being swept away by the Great Depression, the group—whose lives and passions collide with the arrival of a stranger from Alabama—must navigate changing and challenging times.

Directed by LA Williams, the production stars Alfie Fuller, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrision, Khiry Walker, and Sheldon Woodley.



The design team includes scenic deisgner You-Shin Chen, costume designer Asa Benally, lighting designer Oona Curley, and original music and sound designer Lindsay Jones. Casting is by Billy Hopkins Casting. Fran Rubenstein serves as production stage manager, and Drew Francis is the production manager.