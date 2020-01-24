Check Out Production Photos of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Check Out Production Photos of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 24, 2020
 
The world premiere of the Duncan Sheik, Amanda Green, and Marc Sherman musical will open at the Pershing Square Signature Center February 4.
Jennifer Damiano, Joél Pérez, Ana Nogueira, and Michael Zegen in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Jennifer Damiano, Joél Pérez, Ana Nogueira, and Michael Zegen in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Monique Carboni

The New Group's world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice will open Off-Broadway February 4 after beginning preview performances January 16. The new musical, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, is scheduled to run through March 15 at Pershing Square Signature Center.

Based on the 1969 film by Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, the musical follows two couples whose outlook on life are changed by the sexual revolution. The production is directed by Scott Elliott with musical staging by Kelly Devine.

The world premiere features a cast made up of Jennifer Damiano as Carol, Ana Nogueira as Alice, Joél Pérez as Bob, and Michael Zegen as Ted. Jamie Mohamdein and Suzanne Vega round out the cast as ensemble member and the band leader, respectively.

Production Photos: The New Group's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The New Group's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Ana Nogueira and Suzanne Vega in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Ana Nogueira and Suzanne Vega in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Monique Carboni
Jennifer Damiano and Joél Pérez in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Jennifer Damiano and Joél Pérez in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Monique Carboni
Joél Pérez and Jennifer Damiano in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Joél Pérez and Jennifer Damiano in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Monique Carboni
in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Ana Nogueira and Michael Zegen in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Monique Carboni
Ana Nogueira, Michael Zegen, Suzanne Vega, Joél Pérez, and Jennifer Damiano in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Ana Nogueira, Michael Zegen, Suzanne Vega, Joél Pérez, and Jennifer Damiano in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Monique Carboni
in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Joél Pérez, Ana Nogueira, Jennifer Damiano, and Michael Zegen in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Monique Carboni
Jennifer Damiano, Joél Pérez, Ana Nogueira, and Michael Zegen in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Jennifer Damiano, Joél Pérez, Ana Nogueira, and Michael Zegen in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Monique Carboni
Share

The creative team is comprised of scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Jessica Paz, music coordinator Antoine Silverman, and music director Jason Hart. Casting is by Telsey + Company’s Rachel Hoffman with Valerie A. Peterson as production stage manager. Orchestrations are by Sheik, with vocal arrangements and additional orchestrations by Hart.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!