Check Out Production Photos of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway

The world premiere of the Duncan Sheik, Amanda Green, and Marc Sherman musical will open at the Pershing Square Signature Center February 4.

The New Group's world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice will open Off-Broadway February 4 after beginning preview performances January 16. The new musical, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, is scheduled to run through March 15 at Pershing Square Signature Center.

Based on the 1969 film by Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, the musical follows two couples whose outlook on life are changed by the sexual revolution. The production is directed by Scott Elliott with musical staging by Kelly Devine.

The world premiere features a cast made up of Jennifer Damiano as Carol, Ana Nogueira as Alice, Joél Pérez as Bob, and Michael Zegen as Ted. Jamie Mohamdein and Suzanne Vega round out the cast as ensemble member and the band leader, respectively.

The creative team is comprised of scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Jessica Paz, music coordinator Antoine Silverman, and music director Jason Hart. Casting is by Telsey + Company’s Rachel Hoffman with Valerie A. Peterson as production stage manager. Orchestrations are by Sheik, with vocal arrangements and additional orchestrations by Hart.