Check Out Production Photos of Everybody's Talking About Jamie's New Cast

The hit London musical welcomes Noah Thomas to the title role, along with a host of new additions.

The West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie welcomed a class of new faces in principal roles this year, with Noah Thomas stepping into the title role of Jamie New on January 6, succeeding Layton Williams.

The show also welcomed Hiba Elchikhe (Australia's Aladdin) as Pritti Pasha, David O'Relly as Laika Virgin, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock, Jordan Ricketts as Dean, Zion Battles as Levi, Keenan Knight as Sayid, understudy Brian James Leys, and swings Ebony Clarke and Joe Wolstenholme.

Continuing with the show are Melissa Jacques as Margaret New, Preeya Kalidas as Miss Hedge, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Roy Haylock (a.k.a. Bianca Del Rio) as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Marlon G. Day as Dad, Alexander Archer as Mickey, Zahra Jones as Becca, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Harriet Payne as Bex, and Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah, plus Marvyn Charles, Rachel Seirian, and Gillian Ford.

In addition to playing the West End, the Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae musical will embark on a U.K. tour. A film adaptation is also currently in development.

