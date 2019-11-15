Check Out Production Photos of Evita at New York City Center

Production Photos   Check Out Production Photos of Evita at New York City Center
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 15, 2019
 
The annual gala presentation, starring Solea Pfeiffer, Maia Reficco, and Jason Gotay, began performances November 13.
Solea Pfeiffer in Evita Joan Marcus

The New York City Center gala presentation of Evita, with Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco splitting the titular role, began performances November 13. The production, directed by Sammi Cannold, will run through November 24 at the midtown venue.

Joining Hamilton tour alum Pfeiffer as Eva age 20-33 and Argentinian recording artist Reficco as Young Eva on stage are Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Che, Enrique Acevedo (City Center's Zorba) as Perón, Philip Hernández (Les Misérables) as Magaldi, and Maria Cristina Slye as Mistress.

The production honors the late Hal Prince, who directed the original Evita and initially envisioned multiple actors taking on the central role in various stages of Eva Perón’s life. The November 13 gala performance also recognized City Center Board Co-Chair Richard E. Witten with the Fiorello H. La Guardia Award.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Evita at the New York City Center

Cast of Evita Joan Marcus
Cast of Evita Joan Marcus
Enrique Acevedo in Evita Joan Marcus
Enrique Acevedo, Solea Pfeiffer, and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Jason Gotay and Solea Pfeiffer in Evita Joan Marcus
Jason Gotay and Solea Pfeiffer in Evita Joan Marcus
Maia Reficco and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Solea Pfeiffer and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Philip Hernandez, Guillermina Quiroga, Mariano Logiudice, and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Solea Pfeiffer and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
The company of Evita is rounded out by ensemble members Sergio Martín Almirón, Fabio Angelo, Isa Antonetti, Leah Barsky, Kristina Bermudez, Edgar Cavazos, Alexander Gil Cruz, Colin Cunliffe, Rebecca Eichenberger, Jennifer Florentino, Tessa Noelle Frascogna, David Michael Garry, Rebecca Hargrove, Mariano Logiudice, Robin Masella, Bronson Norris Murphy, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Guillermina Quiroga, Lucas Thompson, Daniel Torres, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

The creative team includes associate director Rebecca Aparicio, music director Kristen Blodgette, and choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltby.

