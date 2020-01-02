Check Out Production Photos of Manon at the Metropolitan Opera, Heading to PBS

The production of Massenet’s French tale, starring soprano Lisette Oropesa, will launch the 14th season of Great Performances at the Met January 5.

The 14th season of PBS’s Great Performances at the Met will premiere January 5 with Jules Massenet's Manon. The telecast is directed by Gary Halvorson and conducted by Maurizio Benini.

The opera stars soprano Lisette Oropesa as Manon with Michael Fabiano as Chevalier des Grieux, and Artur Ruciński as Lescaut, Brett Polegato as de Brétigny, Kwangchul Youn as Comte des Grieux, and Carlo Bosi as Guillot de Morfontaine.

Manon tells the story of a young woman who, en route to a convent on her first journey away from home, falls in love with Chevalier des Grieux and seeks to escape her future life.

With direction by Christian Räth, the production features set design by Chantal Thomas, lighting design by Joël Adam, costume design by Laurent Pelly, and choreography by Lionel Hoche

