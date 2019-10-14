Check Out Production Photos of Once With 3-D Theatricals

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Production Photos of Once With 3-D Theatricals
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 14, 2019
 
The production of the Tony-winning musical opened in Cerritos, California, October 12.
in <i>Once </i>
Tom Frank and Aurora Florence in Once Caught in the Moment Photography

3-D Theatricals’ production of the Tony-winning Once opened October 12, launching the theatre company’s 2019-2020 season. The musical, directed by Kari Hayter with choreography by David Lamoureux, is scheduled to run through October 27 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, California.

Adapted from the Oscar-winning film, Once tells the story of heartbroken Irish guitarist who has given up on love and music until an immigrant girl inspires him to keep going. The musical features a book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. The production also features songs by Fergus O’Farrell, Martin Lowe, Andy Taylor, and Walsh. Music is orchestrated by Martin Lowe.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Once with 3-D Theatricals

Production Photos: Once with 3-D Theatricals

20 PHOTOS
in <i>Once </i>
Aurora Florence and cast of Once Caught in the Moment Photography
in <i>Once </i>
Andy Taylor, Aurora Florence, and Tom Frank in Once Caught in the Moment Photography
in <i>Once </i>
Aurora Florence and Tom Frank in Once Caught in the Moment Photography
Aurora Florence and cast of <i>Once </i>
Aurora Florence and cast of Once Caught in the Moment Photography
in <i>Once </i>
Andrew Huber and cast of Once Caught in the Moment Photography
in <i>Once </i>
Tom Frank and Aurora Florence in Once Caught in the Moment Photography
Chuck McLane and Katherine Washington in <i>Once </i>
Chuck McLane and Katherine Washington in Once Caught in the Moment Photography
in <i>Once </i>
Aurora Florence in Once Caught in the Moment Photography
Cameron Taage and Katherine Washington in <i>Once </i>
Cameron Taage and Katherine Washington in Once Caught in the Moment Photography
in <i>Once </i>
Katherine Washington in Once Caught in the Moment Photography
Share

The cast of actor-musicians includes Tom Frank as Guy and Aurora Florence as Girl with Chuck McLane as Billy, Katherine Washington as Reza, Cynthia Marty as Barushka, Tony winner Scott Waara as Da, original Broadway cast member Andy Taylor as Bank Manager, David Coe Lamoureux as Svec, Andrew Huber as Andrej, Cameron Tagge as Eamon, Erich Schroeder as Emcee, Leota Rhodes as Ex-Girlfriend, and Quinn Copeland as Ivanka.

The production features set design by Stephen Gifford, projection design by Andrew Nagy, costume coordination by Alexandra Johnson, and sound design by Cricket Myers. The technical director is Jim Mora, the production stage manager is Donna Parsons, the assistant stage manager is Terry Hanrahan, and the dialect coach is Caitlin Muelder.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!