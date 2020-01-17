Check Out Production Photos of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons on Broadway

The Broadway engagement of Bess Wohl’s play, directed Leigh Silverman, will open at the Hayes Theater January 23.
Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus

Second Stage Theater’s production of Grand Horizons will open on Broadway January 23 at the Hayes Theater after beginning performances December 23, 2019. The Bess Wohl play, directed by Leigh Silverman, is scheduled to play through March 1.

The production stars Tony winner Jane Alexander and Emmy winner James Cromwell alongside Michael Urie (Torch Song), Ben McKenzie (The O.C.), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), and Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line).

Grand Horizons centers on a family led by Bill and Nancy, a couple married for five decades. When Nancy suddenly walks out, their sons Brian and Ben must deal with an unexpectedly crumbling family.

Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Michael Urie and Maulik Pancholy in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Michael Urie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
The production features sets and costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

The play, a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, arrives in New York following a recent world premiere at WTF (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

