Check Out Production Photos of Sex/Crime at London’s Soho Theatre

By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 23, 2020
 
Alexis Gregory’s dark comic queer thriller opened January 22.
Jonny Woo and Alexis Gregory in Sex/Crime Matt Spike

Following a sold-out run at London's The Glory in 2018, Alexis Gregory’s dark comic queer thriller Sex/Crime opened at the Soho Theatre, Upstairs January 22. Directed by Robert Chevara, the production is scheduled to run through February 1.

Sex/Crime tells the story of two men, “A” and “B”, who meet to recreate the killings of a famous gay serial killer for their own pleasure…and the right price. “Sex/Crime is a mixture of treacle-black humour, insanity and life at the edge of delirium,” Chevera said in a statement. “It’s also a powerful statement on how we all live today and the isolation which pushes us to the extremes of experience.”

Gregory stars in his production alongside Jonny Woo. Sex/Crime features designs by Rocco Venna and lighting by Mike Robertson.

Alexis Gregory and Jonny Woo in Sex/Crime Matt Spike
Alexis Gregory in Sex/Crime Matt Spike
Jonny Woo in Sex/Crime Matt Spike
Alexis Gregory and Jonny Woo in Sex/Crime Matt Spike
Jonny Woo and Alexis Gregory in Sex/Crime Matt Spike
Jonny Woo and Alexis Gregory in Sex/Crime Matt Spike
