Check Out Photos of The Little Mermaid at the Argyle Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Photos of The Little Mermaid at the Argyle Theatre
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 21, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Little Mermaid
 
The Disney musical, starring Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, opened at the Long Island theatre January 18.
Kimberly Immanuel in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Kimberly Immanuel in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland

The Argyle Theatre’s production of The Little Mermaid opened January 18 after beginning performances January 16. Directed and choreographed by Tara Jeanne Vallee with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the Disney musical is set to continue at the Long Island venue through February 23, starring Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the animated film of the same name, The Little Mermaid has music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright.

Production Photos: The Little Mermaid at the Argyle Theatre

Production Photos: The Little Mermaid at the Argyle Theatre

18 PHOTOS
Kimberly Immanuel in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Kimberly Immanuel in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Danielle Jordan, A-Laranée Davis, Victoria Madden, Adrian Grace Bumpas, Emily Madden, and Valerie Torres-Rosario in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Danielle Jordan, A-Laranée Davis, Victoria Madden, Adrian Grace Bumpas, Emily Madden, and Valerie Torres-Rosario in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Jeff Sullivan in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Jeff Sullivan in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Warren Nolan, Jr. and Ryan Gregory Thurman in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Warren Nolan, Jr. and Ryan Gregory Thurman in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Alphonse Gonzales, Conor Stepnowski, Christopher Salvaggio, and Stephen Foster Harris in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Alphonse Gonzales, Conor Stepnowski, Christopher Salvaggio, and Stephen Foster Harris in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Kimberly Immanuel in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Kimberly Immanuel in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Courtney Balan in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Courtney Balan in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Kimberly Immanuel, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Conor Stepnowski, and cast in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Kimberly Immanuel, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Conor Stepnowski, and cast in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Ryan Gregory Thurman in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Kimberly Immanuel, Courtney Balan, and Derek Kastner in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Kimberly Immanuel, Courtney Balan, and Derek Kastner in The Little Mermaid Russ Rowland
Share

The cast of The Little Mermaid also features Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Stephen Foster Harris as Chef Louis, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle.

Rounding out the ensemble are Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

The Little Mermaid features set design by Front Row Theatrical Rental, costume and wig design by Kurt Alger, lighting design by John Salutz, sound design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and props and production coordination by Alison Savino.

The technical director is Michael Kauffman. The production stage manager is Krista Swan with assistant stage manager Mackenzie Trowbridge. Casting is by Michael Cassara.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!