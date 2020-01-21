Check Out Photos of The Little Mermaid at the Argyle Theatre

The Disney musical, starring Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, opened at the Long Island theatre January 18.

The Argyle Theatre’s production of The Little Mermaid opened January 18 after beginning performances January 16. Directed and choreographed by Tara Jeanne Vallee with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the Disney musical is set to continue at the Long Island venue through February 23, starring Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the animated film of the same name, The Little Mermaid has music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright.

Production Photos: The Little Mermaid at the Argyle Theatre Production Photos: The Little Mermaid at the Argyle Theatre 18 PHOTOS

The cast of The Little Mermaid also features Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Stephen Foster Harris as Chef Louis, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle.

Rounding out the ensemble are Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

The Little Mermaid features set design by Front Row Theatrical Rental, costume and wig design by Kurt Alger, lighting design by John Salutz, sound design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and props and production coordination by Alison Savino.

The technical director is Michael Kauffman. The production stage manager is Krista Swan with assistant stage manager Mackenzie Trowbridge. Casting is by Michael Cassara.