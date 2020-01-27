Check Out Rehearsal Footage From The Prince of Egypt Musical

Previews begin February 5 at the Old Dominion Theatre in London’s West End.

Video footage and rehearsal photos from The Prince of Egypt are giving fans an insider's look at the upcoming musical, starting previews February 5 at the Dominion Theatre in London. Check out the clip above.

Tony–, Grammy–, and Oscar–winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) has written 10 new songs for the stage musical, which features a book by Philip LaZebnik. Schwartz wrote the score to the 1998 animated film, which included “Through Heaven’s Eyes” and the Academy Award-winning “When You Believe,” both of which are in the theatrical adaptation.

WATCH: Music Video for the Latest Original Song From The Prince of Egypt Musical

Luke Brady and Christine Allado star as Moses and Tzipporah, respectively. The cast also includes Liam Tamme as Ramses, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron. Rounding out the company are ensemblists Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.



The production is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Tony winner Ann Hould-Ward (Beauty and the Beast), lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen (A Little Night Music), projection design by John Driscoll, illusion design by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, and musical direction by Dave Rose. Casting is by Jim Arnold with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

WATCH: London Cast of The Prince of Egypt Perform ‘When You Believe’

The Prince of Egypt is presented by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw.