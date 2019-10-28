Check Out Rehearsal Photos for Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ new play will begin performances with Atlantic Theater Company and LAByrinth Theater November 14.

The world premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ new play Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will begin performances November 14 ahead of a December 9 opening. The drama, which is co-produced by Atlantic Theatre Company and LAByrinth Theater, will run at the Linda Gross Theatre through December 22.

The drama from the Pulitzer Prize winner explores the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below



The show stars Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart Of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (The Motherf#cker with the Hat), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Pernell Walker (Seed), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Directed by John Ortiz, the production will feature scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, and sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop. Casting is by Telsey + Company.