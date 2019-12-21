Check Out the Cast of Ain’t Too Proud Sing ‘My Girl’ A Cappella

The quintet took to the N.Y.C. subway for their performance.

Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, and Ephraim Sykes took to the N.Y.C. subway for an a cappella performance of “My Girl” to celebrate the song's original December 21, 1964, release. Check out the stars of Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations above.

Recently nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Ain’t Too Proud follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical features a book by three-time Obie winner Dominique Morisseau, direction by Tony winner Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The musical recently broke the Imperial Theatre’s box office record, surpassing the previous title holder Billy Elliott.

Check out the cast’s medley performance for EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday on The View below.

