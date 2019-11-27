Check Out the Stars of Broadway and Beyond in Rehearsals for the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 27, 2019
 
Broadway favorites from Hadestown, Tina, Ain't Too Proud, Beetlejuice, and more will take over 34th Street during the 93rd annual parade, broadcast on NBC November 28.
Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Rehearsals are underway for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will feature performances from a slew of Broadway shows and continue the holiday tradition of honoring the New York City theatre scene. Included in this year’s line-up are Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations (which will kick off the 93rd annual parade), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Check out photos from rehearsals below:

Radio City Rockettes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Radio City Rockettes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Radio City Rockettes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Idina Menzel and The Young People's Chorus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Idina Menzel and The Young People's Chorus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Idina Menzel and The Young People's Chorus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Debbie Gibson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Debbie Gibson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Debbie Gibson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Debbie Gibson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The special will air at 9 AM ET on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. The previously announced Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Lea Michele are also set to perform during the ceremony, though not attached to any specific Broadway show.

A prerecorded segment will feature the cast of Mean Girls during the CBS parade telecast.

