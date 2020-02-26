Check Out the Lineup for the 2020 Women's Day on Broadway

The third annual event from Disney on Broadway will feature Mandy Gonzalez, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lisa McNulty, Ali Stroker, and more.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Disney on Broadway will present its third annual Women’s Day on Broadway March 10. Returning to the New Amsterdam Theatre, the event will focus on "The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It.”

New this year, in addition to panel discussions will be a career coaching exercise with Elaine Davidson. Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez will serve as co-hosts for the day, and ASL interpretation will be provided throughout the event.

Other participants include Renee Blinkwolt, Linda Cho, Elaine Davidson, Tamsen Fadal, Tracy Geltman, Lisa McNulty, Lucy Moss, Leslie Papa, Tali Pelman, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Sonya Tayeh, Diep Tran, Beth Williams, and Schele Williams.

The panels will include “Spotlighting Marquee Women,” a conversation about the creative forces behind this season's Broadway shows moderated by Tina producer Pelman; “Reshaping Your Story,” which will showcase insights from women in the theatre industry that have decided to pivot their professions due to personal decisions or circumstances beyond their control, moderated by journalist Fadal; and “Far From Finished,” which explores the challenges women face in the industry, as well as solutions, to be moderated by reporter Tran.

Following its launch in 2018, Women’s Day on Broadway aims to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond.